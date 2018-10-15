Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Back at practice
Carter-Williams (knee) returned to practice Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carter-Williams was held out of Friday's preseason finale, but he was back on the floor Monday and will be available for Wednesday's season-opener against the Pelicans. While the Rockets have a pair of All-NBA-caliber point guards in the starting lineup, the journeyman is in position to serve as the de factor backup heading into the regular season as Brandon Knight (knee) remains on the shelf.
