Carter-Williams (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Carter-Williams dealt with a sore left knee recently, but was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday and will now take the court for his Rocket debut. He'll slot in as depth at point guard behind facilitators like Chris Paul and James Harden, but likely won't provide much for fantasy purposes in the bulk of leagues considering his role and the plethora of other play-makers on this team.