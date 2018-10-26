Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Coming off bench Friday
Carter-Williams will come off the bench Friday against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With Chris Paul (suspension) returning to the starting five, Carter-Williams will get pushed back to the bench. He could see minutes in the double-digits considering the Rockets are dealing with injuries, but Carter-Williams is certainly a risky DFS option.
