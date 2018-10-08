Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Expected to play Tuesday

Carter-Williams (knee) is expected to return to the court for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Carter-Williams was a surprising scratch from Sunday's exhibition due to a sore knee, but it's clearly nothing too serious. "I had just a little bit of swelling, but I'm good," Carter-Williams said. "It's a preseason thing. Camp was good. It was good for me. Preseason was great. I'll be back at it." Barring some sort of uptick in discomfort during morning shootaround or pregame warmups Tuesday, expect Carter-Williams to jump back in as a strong defensive presence off the bench in the backcourt.