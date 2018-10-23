Carter-Williams will enter the Rockets' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Jazz with James Ennis (hamstring) ruled out, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets will now be without both Ennis and Chris Paul (suspension) on Wednesday, which leaves them with limited depth in the backcourt and on the wing. Adding Carter-Williams to the starting lineup is certainly a curious move for head coach Mike D'Antoni, as it takes away some of the floor spacing Houston thrives on. As a result, Carmelo Anthony will likely benefit the most from Ennis' absence while Carter-Williams continues playing a smaller dose of minutes, even as a starter.