Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Joins Houston on minimum deal

Carter-Williams agreed to a one-year, minimum contract with the Rockets on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Carter-Williams played 52 games for the Hornets last season, starting just two, as a result of knee and shoulder injuries. Acting as a backup to Kemba Walker, Carter-Williams averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes. But, he shot an abysmal 33.2 percent from the field -- his second consecutive season below 40 percent. Considering the presence of Chris Paul, James Harden and Eric Gordon on the Rockets, it's not immediately clear where Carter-Williams will find minutes.