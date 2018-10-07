Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Sunday with sore knee
Carter-Williams is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs, Rockets' play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
The fact that it's listed as soreness likely means it's nothing overly serious and it shouldn't be something that lingers into the start of the regular season next week. The Rockets also have one more tune-up preseason contest scheduled for Friday against the Grizzlies, which will be Carter-Williams next shot to take the floor.
More News
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Strong performance Thursday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Joins Houston on minimum deal•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: To undergo surgery, miss rest of season•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Timetable unclear, may need surgery•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not play Tuesday•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.