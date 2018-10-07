Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Sunday with sore knee

Carter-Williams is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs, Rockets' play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The fact that it's listed as soreness likely means it's nothing overly serious and it shouldn't be something that lingers into the start of the regular season next week. The Rockets also have one more tune-up preseason contest scheduled for Friday against the Grizzlies, which will be Carter-Williams next shot to take the floor.