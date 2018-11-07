Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Thursday vs. Thunder
Carter-Williams has an illness and is out for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Carter-Williams being ruled out over a day in advance suggests the illness is relatively serious. In his stead, Gerald Green and Gary Clark could see extra run.
