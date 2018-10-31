Carter-Williams had six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Carter-Williams shared the floor with starting point guard Chris Paul for only a few minutes despite the absence of James Harden (hamstring). Through six appearances this season Carter-Williams isn't earning enough minutes for him to maintain much value outside of deeper leagues.