Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Plays 15 minutes in Tuesday's loss
Carter-Williams had six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Carter-Williams shared the floor with starting point guard Chris Paul for only a few minutes despite the absence of James Harden (hamstring). Through six appearances this season Carter-Williams isn't earning enough minutes for him to maintain much value outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be limited to 15-to-20 minutes•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Probable for opener•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...