Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable for Friday
Carter-Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carter-Williams was originally expected to play in Tuesday's exhibition, but was surprisingly ruled out on game day. That was likely just the Rockets being overly cautious with him and there seems to be a realistic chance he's back in the fold for Friday's contest. That said, look for Carter-Williams to test out the knee during Friday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability.
