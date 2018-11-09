Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable Saturday vs. Spurs
Carter-Williams (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Carter-Williams sat out Thursday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, which is still giving him enough problems to put his status for Saturday into question. More information on his status may arrive after morning shootaround.
