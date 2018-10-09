Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Ruled out Tuesday
Carter-Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carter-Williams missed Sunday's exhibition with a sore knee and was expected to return to action Tuesday. However, it appears the Rockets will remain cautious with him and he'll sit out a second straight contest. The fact that it's listed as soreness means Carter-Williams shouldn't be sidelined for too much longer and he'll likely be a full go for the regular-season opener in just over a week. Eric Gordon (Achilles) is also sitting out Tuesday, so the Rockets will be a little thin on depth in the backcourt for the time being.
More News
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Out Sunday with sore knee•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Strong performance Thursday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Joins Houston on minimum deal•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: To undergo surgery, miss rest of season•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.