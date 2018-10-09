Carter-Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Carter-Williams missed Sunday's exhibition with a sore knee and was expected to return to action Tuesday. However, it appears the Rockets will remain cautious with him and he'll sit out a second straight contest. The fact that it's listed as soreness means Carter-Williams shouldn't be sidelined for too much longer and he'll likely be a full go for the regular-season opener in just over a week. Eric Gordon (Achilles) is also sitting out Tuesday, so the Rockets will be a little thin on depth in the backcourt for the time being.