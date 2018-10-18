Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss
Carter-Williams contributed 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Carter-Williams was under a minutes restriction (15-to-20 minutes) due to a knee injury, but he looked pretty spry in this one. It's unclear how much additional time Carter-Williams can be expected to see once he is deemed fully healthy, though he has held his own through the preseason and season opener. Moreover, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni could consider resting Chris Paul more than usual to keep him fresh for the playoffs.
More News
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be limited to 15-to-20 minutes•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Probable for opener•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Back at practice•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Friday•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable for Friday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...