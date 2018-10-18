Carter-Williams contributed 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Carter-Williams was under a minutes restriction (15-to-20 minutes) due to a knee injury, but he looked pretty spry in this one. It's unclear how much additional time Carter-Williams can be expected to see once he is deemed fully healthy, though he has held his own through the preseason and season opener. Moreover, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni could consider resting Chris Paul more than usual to keep him fresh for the playoffs.