Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's win
Carter-Williams collected 19 points (5-6 FG, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.
Carter-Williams was fantastic in his first game operating as Chris Paul's primary backup. While Paul may inch closer to and exceed 30 minutes more often than not, it's also possible that coach Mike D'Antoni opts to rest his star point guard as much as he can to avoid wearing him out during the regular season. If the latter ends up being the case, Carter-Williams will have plenty of chances to replicate this level of production, though expecting it on a regular basis--or in such an efficient manner--may be asking too much.
More News
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Joins Houston on minimum deal•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: To undergo surgery, miss rest of season•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Timetable unclear, may need surgery•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Returns to game Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.