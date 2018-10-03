Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's win

Carter-Williams collected 19 points (5-6 FG, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Carter-Williams was fantastic in his first game operating as Chris Paul's primary backup. While Paul may inch closer to and exceed 30 minutes more often than not, it's also possible that coach Mike D'Antoni opts to rest his star point guard as much as he can to avoid wearing him out during the regular season. If the latter ends up being the case, Carter-Williams will have plenty of chances to replicate this level of production, though expecting it on a regular basis--or in such an efficient manner--may be asking too much.