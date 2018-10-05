Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Strong performance Thursday
Carter-Williams finished with 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason loss to the Pacers.
That makes back-to-back strong performances for Carter-Williams, something he has failed to do for a long time. It appears as though the Rockets are going to give him the opportunity to play as Chris Pauls' backup as well as out on the wing. This should afford him the chance to carve out a nice role in the rotation which could, in turn, result in some low-end fantasy value. He has a well-documented injury history so owners should just keep an eye on the situation rather than running out and grabbing him with a last pick.
More News
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 19 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Joins Houston on minimum deal•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: To undergo surgery, miss rest of season•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Timetable unclear, may need surgery•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams: Returns to game Sunday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.