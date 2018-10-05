Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Strong performance Thursday

Carter-Williams finished with 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason loss to the Pacers.

That makes back-to-back strong performances for Carter-Williams, something he has failed to do for a long time. It appears as though the Rockets are going to give him the opportunity to play as Chris Pauls' backup as well as out on the wing. This should afford him the chance to carve out a nice role in the rotation which could, in turn, result in some low-end fantasy value. He has a well-documented injury history so owners should just keep an eye on the situation rather than running out and grabbing him with a last pick.