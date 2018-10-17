Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Will be limited to 15-to-20 minutes
Carter-Williams (knee) will have a restriction of around 15-to-20 minutes in Wednesday's opener against the Pelicans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carter-Williams is fresh off a knee injury, so the Rockets are simply being cautious with him in his first game back. Even when he's on a full workload, however, Carter-Williams is merely a depth option in the backcourt and likely won't have utility in the majority of fantasy leagues.
