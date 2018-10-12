Rockets' Michael Carter-Williams: Won't play Friday
Carter-Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against Memphis, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Carter-Williams had been questionable leading up to the final exhibition of the preseason, but he's been once again ruled out just prior to tipoff. Coach Mike D'Antoni stated that Carter-Williams needs another day or two until he's ready to return to the court, so he figures to be ready to go in time for Wednesday's regular-season opener against New Orleans.
