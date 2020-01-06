Rockets' Michael Frazier: Adds 14 points in loss
Frazier added 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound during Sunday's loss at Austin.
The two-way guard started his 10th contest for the Vipers this season and finished with another performance in double figures offensively, this time reaching the 14-point mark behind four three-pointers. In those 10 games played this season, Frazier is posting 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per outing.
