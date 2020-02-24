Frazier tallied 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds during Saturday's loss versus the Hustle.

Frazier reached the 23-point plateau for a third straight contest, as the former Florida Gator drained five threes despite a sluggish outing at the charity stripe. In the G League this season, Frazier is averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.