Rockets' Michael Frazier: Back from G League
Frazier (ankle) was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Frazier will join the Rockets for Wednesday's game against the Warriors with Eric Gordon unavailable due to a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old missed time earlier in the season with a sprained right ankle but will be available to make his debut Wednesday.
