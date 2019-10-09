Rockets' Michael Frazier: Dealing with sprained ankle
Frazier won't be available Thursday for the Rockets' preseason game against the Raptors in Tokyo due to a sprained right ankle, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Frazier has missed all three of the Rockets' preseason contests to date due to the injury and once the team returns stateside, he'll have only two more exhibition games left to make an impression. The 25-year-old guard may be on the outside looking in for a spot on Houston's opening night roster.
