Rockets' Michael Frazier: Huge game for Rio Grande Valley
Frazier put up 32 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the affiliate's 132-114 win over the Stockton Kings.
Frazier is one of the Rockets' two two-way players, but the rookie guard is still waiting on his NBA debut, as Houston hasn't needed to depend on him yet to provide extra depth in the backcourt. Expect the 25-year-old to remain at Rio Grande Valley for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign. Over his 11 games in the G League, Frazier is averaging 15.5 points (on 41.4 percent shooting from the field), 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 triples, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.7 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...