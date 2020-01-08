Frazier put up 32 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the affiliate's 132-114 win over the Stockton Kings.

Frazier is one of the Rockets' two two-way players, but the rookie guard is still waiting on his NBA debut, as Houston hasn't needed to depend on him yet to provide extra depth in the backcourt. Expect the 25-year-old to remain at Rio Grande Valley for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign. Over his 11 games in the G League, Frazier is averaging 15.5 points (on 41.4 percent shooting from the field), 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 triples, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.7 minutes.