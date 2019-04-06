Rockets' Michael Frazier: Inks deal with Rockets
Frazier signed a contract with the Rockets on Saturday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Frazier, the G League's Most Improved Player this season, has been playing with the Rockets' affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. It's unlikely he makes a significant contribution for the team going forward, but could provide emergency depth.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...