Frazier signed a contract with the Rockets on Saturday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier, the G League's Most Improved Player this season, has been playing with the Rockets' affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. It's unlikely he makes a significant contribution for the team going forward, but could provide emergency depth.