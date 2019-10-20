Rockets' Michael Frazier: Inks two-way deal with Houston
Frazier is signing are two-way contract with the Rockets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Three days after being waived by Houston, Frazier will continue his career with the Rockets on a two-way NBA contract. Frazier will likely get the bulk of the season in the G League however, as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury.
More News
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...