Rockets' Michael Frazier: Listed out again Wednesday
Frazier (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Frazier has been unavailable to start the season due to a right ankle sprain, and the team has listed him as out yet again on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup. His next chance to return will arrive Friday in Brooklyn.
