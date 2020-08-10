Frazier had five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Kings.

Frazier saw double-digit minutes with Russell Westbrook (quad) and Eric Gordon (ankle) sidelined. Still, Frazier was quiet and likely won't be worthy of consideration for fantasy purposes unless the aforementioned players remain sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and James Harden and some of the team's other regular rotation players receives some rest down the stretch.