Frazier (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The Florida product, who signed a two-way contract Sunday with Houston, reportedly won't be available in the season opener Thursday due to a sprained ankle. His absent likely won't affect the team's rotation at all though, as Frazier is buried in the depth chart to begin the season.

