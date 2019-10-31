Rockets' Michael Frazier: Remains out Friday
Frazier (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets.
Frazier's debut will have to wait a bit longer as he's set to miss another game with a sprained right ankle. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday in Miami.
