Rockets' Michael Frazier: Returns to G League
The Rockets assigned Frazier to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
With Rio Grande Valley opening its season last week, Frazier -- one of the Rockets' two players on two-way deals -- likely won't dress in any games for the NBA team unless injuries thin Houston's depth at guard. Frazier was inactive for both of Rio Grande Valley's first two games but should suit up for the club Tuesday versus the Santa Cruz Warriors.
