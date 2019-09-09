Brown and the Trail Blazers came to terms Monday on a training camp contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Undrafted out of UCLA, Brown will latch on with a Trail Blazers team hurting for depth at the center spot with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) injured. Portland brought in Hassan Whiteside over the summer, but it also parted ways with Meyers Leonard, so there's an outside chance Brown could be kept around as an emergency option at the five. The 7-1 Brown averaged 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 32 games at UCLA last season.