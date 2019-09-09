Rockets' Moses Brown: Agrees to camp deal with Portland
Brown and the Trail Blazers came to terms Monday on a training camp contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Undrafted out of UCLA, Brown will latch on with a Trail Blazers team hurting for depth at the center spot with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) injured. Portland brought in Hassan Whiteside over the summer, but it also parted ways with Meyers Leonard, so there's an outside chance Brown could be kept around as an emergency option at the five. The 7-1 Brown averaged 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 32 games at UCLA last season.
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...