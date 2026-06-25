Rockets' Narcisse Ngoy: Heading to LAC

The Hawks selected Ngoy with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Clippers, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

The big man will join the Clippers as part of a three-team deal with the Hawks and Rockets. The Clippers received Ngoy, Nick Martinelli and cash, the Hawks acquired Henri Veesaar and the Rockets received cash. Ngoy most recently played for Poitiers in France's LNB Pro B and will be stashed at Auburn next season, per Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com.