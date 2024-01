Houston recalled Hinton from the G League's Rio Grande Vipers on Sunday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Hinton joins the Rockets in advance of Sunday's contest versus Boston, although he hasn't logged NBA action since playing 10 minutes in a blowout victory over Dallas on Dec. 22. The two-way player may not be included in the rotation Sunday, even if Jabari Smith (ankle) and Reggie Bullock (back) join Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tari Eason (lower leg) in street clothes.