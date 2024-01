Houston recalled Hinton from the G League's Rio Grande Vipers on Sunday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Hinton joins the Rockets in advance of Sunday's contest versus Boston, although he hasn't logged NBA action since a blowout victory over Dallas on Dec. 22. That being said, Houston closes a back-to-back set on Sunday, so Hinton could see a minor role, especially since Tari Eason (leg) is out and Jabari Smith (ankle) is banged up.