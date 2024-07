The Rockets signed Hinton to an Exhibit 10 deal Monday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The Rockets previously decided not to extend a two-way qualifying offer to Hinton. The 25-year-old averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds across 5.0 minutes in 15 regular-season games with the club last season. However, Hinton will now have the chance to prove he is worth another two-way contract with Houston's Summer League team.