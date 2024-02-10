The Rockets recalled Williams from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Williams is averaging 3.6 points in 7.9 minutes across his seven NBA appearances this season. The second-year guard is unlikely to receive extended playing time for Houston.
More News
-
Rockets' Jeenathan Williams: Becomes two-way player•
-
Rockets' Jeenathan Williams: Joining Houston•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Let go by Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Ends season with 17-point game•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Efficient outing as starter•
-
Trail Blazers' Jeenathan Williams: Moves into starting lineup•