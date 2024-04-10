Williams produced no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over the Magic.
Williams played one minute in the win, playing his first game of the season. With the Rockets now eliminated from postseason action, the coaching staff may opt to give Williams a few more minutes down the stretch. With that said, there is no indication he will play enough to be considered a fantasy asset, even in the deepest of leagues.
