Williams contributed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 victory over the Clippers.

Williams had just 21 appearances under his belt coming into the season finale, with an average of 5.1 minutes per contest. Williams played on a two-way contract this season, but the final impression he left on the coaching staff was a good one.