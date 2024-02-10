The Rockets recalled Williams for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League on Saturday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Williams is averaging 3.6 points in 7.9 minutes across his seven NBA appearances this season. The second-year guard is unlikely to receive extended playing time for Houston.
