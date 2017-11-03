Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Friday
Hilario (Achilles) "seems available" for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It doesn't sound like it's a guarantee that Hilario sees the court, so fantasy owners will want to avoid him at all costs Friday. Still, he could come off the bench for a handful of minutes to relieve Clint Capela. He'll have to battle Tarik Black for reserve center minutes.
