Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Monday
Hilario (Achilles) is available to play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.
Hilario has been dealing with a lingering Achilles injury of late, but he was able to play through it on Saturday, logging 15 minutes. He'll attempt to do so again on Monday, though he's clearly not at full strength and the Rockets will likely do everything they can to limit Hilario's workload.
