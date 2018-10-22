Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play vs. Clippers

Hilario (calf) is in uniform and available to play in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario was originally listed as out, but it looks like he is now active Sunday in what may be an in-case-of-emergency situation. Don't expect Hilario to play many, if any, minutes in Sunday's road contest.

