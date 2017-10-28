Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available vs. Grizzlies
Nene (Achilles) will be available Saturday against Memphis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nene missed the last two games with an Achilles issue, but the veteran will be available off the bench Saturday. Nene is usually a good bet to play roughly 15 minutes, though he's mostly an afterthought in daily contests.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Grizzlies•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Listed as out for Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Doubtful Wednesday with Achilles injury•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Totals 10 points across 10 minutes•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...