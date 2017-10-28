Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available vs. Grizzlies

Nene (Achilles) will be available Saturday against Memphis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nene missed the last two games with an Achilles issue, but the veteran will be available off the bench Saturday. Nene is usually a good bet to play roughly 15 minutes, though he's mostly an afterthought in daily contests.

