Rockets' Nene Hilario: Back for Sunday, out Monday
Hilario (rest) will play in Sunday's game against Dallas but will be held out of Monday's matchup with Charlotte, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario is expected to see extended playing time Sunday with Kenneth Faried (hip) ruled out, and he'll get the second half of the team's back-to-back off to rest. He's averaging 3.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over his last four games.
