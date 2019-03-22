Rockets' Nene Hilario: Back in action Friday
Hilario (rest) will be available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
With back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, the veteran center was left on the sideline to rest. He will now be available off the bench Friday night, where he will likely play his usual limited role.
