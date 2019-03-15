Rockets' Nene Hilario: Back in action Friday

Hilario (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Phoenix.

Hilario was held out of the last two contests for rest purposes, but it appears he'll be ready to roll Friday night. The big man hasn't contributed much of late, averaging 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in his previous five matchups off the bench.

