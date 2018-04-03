Rockets' Nene Hilario: Considered probable Tuesday

Hilario (back) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario has missed two consecutive games with a sore lower back, but if all goes well during pregame warmups, he's expected to be available off the bench. That said, with Clint Capela healthy and starting as usual, Hilario will likely be stuck with minutes in the teens or low-20s as a reserve, which limits his overall fantasy impact.