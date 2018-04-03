Rockets' Nene Hilario: Considered probable Tuesday
Hilario (back) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario has missed two consecutive games with a sore lower back, but if all goes well during pregame warmups, he's expected to be available off the bench. That said, with Clint Capela healthy and starting as usual, Hilario will likely be stuck with minutes in the teens or low-20s as a reserve, which limits his overall fantasy impact.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...