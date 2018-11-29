Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be back Saturday vs. Chicago
Hilario (calf) won't travel with the team to San Antonio, but could be available to return Saturday against the Bulls, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Hilario has yet to play a game this season as he continues to deal with a calf strain, however he seems to be nearing a return. The Rockets are very thin at center right now, with fellow reserve center Marquese Chriss also out, so a healthy Hilario could be beneficial. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game with the Bulls, and more information should come out in the coming days.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.