Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be back Saturday vs. Chicago

Hilario (calf) won't travel with the team to San Antonio, but could be available to return Saturday against the Bulls, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Hilario has yet to play a game this season as he continues to deal with a calf strain, however he seems to be nearing a return. The Rockets are very thin at center right now, with fellow reserve center Marquese Chriss also out, so a healthy Hilario could be beneficial. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game with the Bulls, and more information should come out in the coming days.