Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be rested Saturday
Hilario could be rested for either Saturday's game against the Grizzlies or Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The team wants him to sit out one night of a back-to-back, though it seemingly depends on whether or not they need the big man to help guard Marc Gasol on Saturday. Whichever night he ends up sitting out, Tarik Black will likely be the main beneficiary.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores 13 points in 19 minutes•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable vs. Hawks•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Monday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Questionable with sore Achilles•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available vs. Grizzlies•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...