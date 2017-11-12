Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be rested Saturday

Hilario could be rested for either Saturday's game against the Grizzlies or Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The team wants him to sit out one night of a back-to-back, though it seemingly depends on whether or not they need the big man to help guard Marc Gasol on Saturday. Whichever night he ends up sitting out, Tarik Black will likely be the main beneficiary.