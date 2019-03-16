Rockets' Nene Hilario: Doesn't play in Friday's win

Hilario (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court in Friday's 108-102 win over the Suns.

Hilario wasn't on the injury report after missing the last two tilts for rest purposes. Starting big man Clint Capela recorded a double-double in 33 minutes while Kenneth Faried received the remaining 15 minutes at center. As long as those two remain healthy, the 36-year-old Hilario can likely be avoided across all fantasy formats.