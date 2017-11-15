Rockets' Nene Hilario: Doubtful Thursday vs. Suns

Hilario (foot) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario has missed the team's past two games while dealing with a foot sprain. In his stead, Tarik Black has been the main beneficiary, posting 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal across 17.0 minutes per game over that stretch. More word on Hilario's availability should come after Thursday's morning shootaround.