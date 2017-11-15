Rockets' Nene Hilario: Doubtful Thursday vs. Suns
Hilario (foot) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario has missed the team's past two games while dealing with a foot sprain. In his stead, Tarik Black has been the main beneficiary, posting 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal across 17.0 minutes per game over that stretch. More word on Hilario's availability should come after Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Tuesday with foot sprain•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't return Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Could be rested Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores 13 points in 19 minutes•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Available to play Friday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.